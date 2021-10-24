Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 17,901 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 13.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,901 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $29,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 5.3% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 94,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,797,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth $873,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth $2,426,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth $18,537,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 20.2% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 84,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,736,000 after buying an additional 14,181 shares during the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.71.

Shares of CHDN opened at $254.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.01. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $147.06 and a 12 month high of $262.20.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.15 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 67.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

