Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,702 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Spotify Technology worth $31,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 11.3% in the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 73.4% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 5.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 519,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,253,000 after purchasing an additional 26,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPOT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.52.

Shares of SPOT opened at $252.96 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $201.68 and a twelve month high of $387.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $232.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of -126.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

