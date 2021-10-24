Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,037,563 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,473 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.00% of First Community Bankshares worth $30,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Community Bankshares by 36.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in First Community Bankshares by 26.2% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 662,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,777,000 after purchasing an additional 137,597 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 14.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 2,528.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FCBC opened at $32.62 on Friday. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $33.15. The stock has a market cap of $563.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.40.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $34.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.16 million. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Community Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

