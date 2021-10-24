Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 27,480 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 861,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,480 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.69% of Sonos worth $30,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,995,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,610,000 after purchasing an additional 295,062 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 201.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,993,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,811 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,943,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,838,000 after acquiring an additional 146,447 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,913,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,694,000 after acquiring an additional 268,953 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,773,000 after acquiring an additional 483,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 28,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $1,171,497.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $2,263,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,398 shares of company stock worth $5,505,920 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SONO shares. TheStreet downgraded Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sonos in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.14.

SONO stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $44.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.29.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $378.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.42 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonos Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

