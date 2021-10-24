Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 18,426 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,426 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.44% of Boyd Gaming worth $30,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,648,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,152,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,561,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 487.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 380,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,398,000 after acquiring an additional 315,800 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 210.2% during the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 292,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,253,000 after acquiring an additional 198,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYD opened at $66.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $30.30 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $893.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.82 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $1,726,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $719,155.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,419,721.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,380 shares of company stock worth $6,523,966 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.64.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

