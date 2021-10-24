Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP trimmed its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,361 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 939.5% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,366 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,224.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $125.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $61.60 and a 52-week high of $135.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.10.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.29.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.