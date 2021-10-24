Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,469,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,181 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.50% of Discover Financial Services worth $1,593,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 287,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,144 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 467,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,442,000 after purchasing an additional 59,169 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 18,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 361,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,703,000 after purchasing an additional 196,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $101,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.29.

Shares of DFS opened at $125.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $61.60 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

