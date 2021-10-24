DistX Hits 24 Hour Volume of $27,635.00 (DISTX)

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 24th. DistX has a market capitalization of $13,893.41 and approximately $27,635.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DistX has traded down 27.3% against the dollar. One DistX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00069786 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.43 or 0.00071309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.83 or 0.00103153 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,077.80 or 1.00276161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,044.35 or 0.06639927 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00021534 BTC.

About DistX

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 coins. DistX’s official Twitter account is @DistXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DistX is www.distx.io

