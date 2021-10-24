Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.60.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHC. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,911,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,298,000 after acquiring an additional 237,216 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 45,928.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 91,857 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 22.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 13.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 647,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 77,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 89.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,727,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,783 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHC stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $5.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.97%.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

