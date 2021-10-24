DODO (DODO) Price Reaches $1.56 on Top Exchanges

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 24th. One DODO coin can currently be bought for $1.56 or 0.00002555 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DODO has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. DODO has a total market capitalization of $172.20 million and approximately $51.19 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00049428 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.55 or 0.00204267 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.27 or 0.00102133 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011073 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DODO Profile

DODO (CRYPTO:DODO) is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DODO is dodoex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

Buying and Selling DODO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DODO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DODO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

