Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $296.88 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will post $296.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $294.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $301.06 million. Dolby Laboratories reported sales of $271.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.06 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%.

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of DLB opened at $91.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96. Dolby Laboratories has a 52-week low of $70.10 and a 52-week high of $104.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

In related news, VP Ryan Nicholson sold 3,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $329,827.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 1,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $171,688.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 221,654 shares of company stock worth $21,449,196. 37.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,340 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,513,000 after purchasing an additional 47,699 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 334,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

