Dover (NYSE:DOV) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $173.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a sell rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $172.83.

Get Dover alerts:

DOV stock opened at $169.21 on Wednesday. Dover has a 1 year low of $108.00 and a 1 year high of $176.46. The company has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.20 and a 200 day moving average of $157.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dover will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.27%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 5.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 74,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,833,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Dover by 4.2% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 330,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,327 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 26.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 10.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the third quarter worth approximately $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.