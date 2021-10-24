Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target Raised to $171.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $163.00 to $171.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

DOV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $172.83.

Shares of DOV opened at $169.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. Dover has a one year low of $108.00 and a one year high of $176.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.20 and its 200-day moving average is $157.07.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dover will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,109,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,426,121,000 after acquiring an additional 135,727 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Dover by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,522,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $681,127,000 after acquiring an additional 30,047 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dover by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,479,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,387,000 after buying an additional 58,793 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dover by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,886,000 after buying an additional 45,978 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Dover by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,411,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,633,000 after buying an additional 18,698 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

