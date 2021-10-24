Dover (NYSE:DOV) PT Raised to $180.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a sell rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $172.83.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $169.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.07. The stock has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $108.00 and a fifty-two week high of $176.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dover will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOV. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Dover by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Dover by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Dover by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in Dover by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Dover by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

