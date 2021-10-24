Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $356.00

Shares of Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 356 ($4.65) and last traded at GBX 370.20 ($4.84), with a volume of 21472 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 368.80 ($4.82).

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dr. Martens to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 535 ($6.99) target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 397.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 440.13.

In other news, insider Lynne Weedall acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 399 ($5.21) per share, with a total value of £15,960 ($20,851.84).

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

