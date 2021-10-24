DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider Jason Robins Sells 333,334 Shares

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $16,443,366.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jason Robins also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DraftKings alerts:

On Tuesday, September 14th, Jason Robins sold 56,183 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $3,355,248.76.

On Friday, August 13th, Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $17,906,648.76.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $46.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.51 and a 200-day moving average of $52.61. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.90 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $297.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. As a group, analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 61.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on DKNG shares. Roth Capital started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.05.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.