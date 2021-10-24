Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) PT Raised to C$26.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$26.50 target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to C$24.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$25.06.

TSE:D.UN opened at C$23.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1-year low of C$16.84 and a 1-year high of C$24.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.50.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

