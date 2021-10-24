DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.72% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DT Midstream Inc. is an owner, operator and developer of natural gas interstate and intrastate pipelines; storage and gathering systems and compression, treatment and surface facilities. DT Midstream Inc. is based in DETROIT. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Shares of DTM stock opened at $49.68 on Friday. DT Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $38.21 and a fifty-two week high of $50.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.88.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.36 million. Sell-side analysts predict that DT Midstream will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $463,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 2.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

