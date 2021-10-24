Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is a provider of SaaS-delivered enterprise software to the property and casualty insurance industry. Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.10.

Shares of DCT opened at $31.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.94. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.94 and a 1-year high of $59.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.00 and a beta of -0.72.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $70.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 13,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $676,630.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 230,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,402,735.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,503 shares of company stock valued at $4,820,823 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCT. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,884,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,895,000 after buying an additional 3,358,546 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $63,912,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 500.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,201,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,524 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 810.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,087,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,084,000 after purchasing an additional 967,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 10,032.5% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 845,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,164,000 after purchasing an additional 837,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

