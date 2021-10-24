Dutch Bros Inc’s Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NYSE:BROS)

Dutch Bros’ (NYSE:BROS) quiet period will expire on Monday, October 25th. Dutch Bros had issued 21,052,632 shares in its public offering on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $484,210,536 based on an initial share price of $23.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on BROS. William Blair began coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $68.86 on Friday. Dutch Bros has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $69.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth about $2,522,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,884,000.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

