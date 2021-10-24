Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) shares rose 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $63.75 and last traded at $63.75. Approximately 1,696 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,436,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.58.

BROS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,884,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,522,000.

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

