East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,293,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,834 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.91% of East West Bancorp worth $92,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,625,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,785,000 after acquiring an additional 116,784 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,278,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,694,000 after acquiring an additional 76,752 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,987,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,151,000 after acquiring an additional 731,803 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,120,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,011,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,969,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,224,000 after acquiring an additional 287,107 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EWBC shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Compass Point upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $84.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.14. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.13 and a fifty-two week high of $87.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.06. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $468.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. East West Bancorp’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.25%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

