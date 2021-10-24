eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $71.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. eBay traded as high as $78.14 and last traded at $77.94, with a volume of 47000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.21.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Benchmark upped their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on eBay in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.41.
In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,071,778.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,974.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $2,926,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,998 shares of company stock valued at $5,892,419. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 24.57%.
eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
eBay Company Profile (NASDAQ:EBAY)
eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.
