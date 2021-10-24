eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $71.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. eBay traded as high as $78.14 and last traded at $77.94, with a volume of 47000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.21.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Benchmark upped their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on eBay in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.41.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,071,778.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,974.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $2,926,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,998 shares of company stock valued at $5,892,419. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in shares of eBay by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,263 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of eBay by 1.1% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 118,545 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $8,259,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth $215,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 6.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 4.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Company Profile (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

