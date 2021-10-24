Echo Street Capital Management LLC Acquires 165,736 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 446,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 165,736 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $114,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,721 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Morningstar in the first quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Morningstar by 57.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Morningstar by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,412,000 after acquiring an additional 9,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Shares of MORN traded up $8.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $298.00. 108,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,497. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.89 and a beta of 1.08. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.75 and a 12-month high of $298.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $269.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.34.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $415.40 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 22.35%.

In other Morningstar news, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.23, for a total value of $118,005.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,989.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.45, for a total value of $4,204,848.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,328,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,901,884,311.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 244,116 shares of company stock worth $65,406,875. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.