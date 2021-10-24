Echo Street Capital Management LLC Buys 121,418 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 457,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,418 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.8% of Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $230,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $551,212,000 after purchasing an additional 136,094 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 83,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,210,000 after purchasing an additional 33,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $603.55.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO traded up $3.55 on Friday, hitting $611.96. 738,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $568.93 and its 200 day moving average is $516.87. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.52 and a 52 week high of $616.93. The company has a market capitalization of $240.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

