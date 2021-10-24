Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $142.66 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 610,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $142,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 367,892 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $86,021,000 after buying an additional 13,120 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 210,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $49,214,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 50,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,939,000 after buying an additional 19,910 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,673,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,837,698,000 after buying an additional 698,028 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,671 shares of company stock worth $12,623,562 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.71.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $231.23. 3,786,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,015,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.27. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

