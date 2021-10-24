Echo Street Capital Management LLC Purchases 233,473 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,175,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,473 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of PagSeguro Digital worth $121,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,842,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,254,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 19,625 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 57,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 10,510 shares in the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.11.

PAGS stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,308,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,837. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $62.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.25.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $447.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.71 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

