Echo Street Capital Management LLC Purchases 95,776 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 423,607 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,776 shares during the quarter. Paycom Software comprises approximately 1.2% of Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned 0.70% of Paycom Software worth $153,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

In other Paycom Software news, COO Jon Evans sold 2,500 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.83, for a total value of $1,127,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,200 shares of company stock worth $1,949,955. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. DA Davidson began coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.33.

Shares of Paycom Software stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $535.82. 221,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,247. The firm has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $302.44 and a 52-week high of $546.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $488.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.95.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.