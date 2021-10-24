Echo Street Capital Management LLC Sells 110,619 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 930,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 110,619 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned 0.36% of Waste Connections worth $111,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 31.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,860,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,548,274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,877,959 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 3,637.0% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,327,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,348 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,499,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,383,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,606 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 31.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,608,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,150,000 after acquiring an additional 385,969 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4,397.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 313,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,802,000 after acquiring an additional 306,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WCN traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.21. 648,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,479. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.02 and a 1 year high of $134.38. The company has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.31.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WCN. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.38.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

