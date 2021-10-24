Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Sirios Capital Management L P

Sirios Capital Management L P cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 40.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,693 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for 2.2% of Sirios Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $24,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on LLY. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.22.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $243.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.23. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $275.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 132,692 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.26, for a total value of $35,065,187.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 477,005 shares of company stock worth $124,497,202. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.