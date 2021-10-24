Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elisa Oyj currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ELMUF opened at $62.50 on Friday. Elisa Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $65.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.09.

Elisa Oyj engages in the provision of telecommunications, information and communications technology, and online services. It operates through the Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The Consumer Customers segment includes telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscriptions with supplementary digital services, cable-television subscriptions, Elisa Viihde entertainment service, and Elisa Kirja e-reading service.

