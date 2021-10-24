Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.82 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) will announce $2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Encore Wire’s earnings. Encore Wire reported earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 176.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Wire will report full year earnings of $15.92 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.24 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Encore Wire.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $7.44. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $744.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIRE. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 3,691.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WIRE traded up $3.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,733. Encore Wire has a 52-week low of $45.65 and a 52-week high of $113.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.17%.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

