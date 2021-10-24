Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Enel in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Enel in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.
OTCMKTS ENLAY traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.20. 1,400,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,222. The company has a market capitalization of $83.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Enel has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $11.01.
About Enel
Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.
