Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Enel in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Enel in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS ENLAY traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.20. 1,400,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,222. The company has a market capitalization of $83.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Enel has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $11.01.

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.36 billion during the quarter. Enel had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 3.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that Enel will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enel

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.

