Enlightenment Research LLC Makes New Investment in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000. Capital One Financial makes up approximately 1.0% of Enlightenment Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COF. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.10.

In related news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 305,524 shares of company stock worth $49,663,550 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF opened at $167.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.55 and a 200-day moving average of $158.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $70.78 and a 52 week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

