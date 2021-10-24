Enlightenment Research LLC Takes $366,000 Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 597,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,966,000 after buying an additional 11,618 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $574,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,928,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,031,915,000 after buying an additional 336,718 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 83,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,527,000 after purchasing an additional 46,453 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total value of $12,971,175.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,140,313.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,693.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.46.

NYSE:VMC opened at $185.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.16 and a 200-day moving average of $178.59. The company has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 0.58. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $131.36 and a 52 week high of $194.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

