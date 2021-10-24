Enlightenment Research LLC Takes $366,000 Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 597,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,966,000 after buying an additional 11,618 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $574,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,928,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,031,915,000 after buying an additional 336,718 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 83,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,527,000 after purchasing an additional 46,453 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total value of $12,971,175.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,140,313.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,693.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE:VMC opened at $185.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.16 and a 200-day moving average of $178.59. The company has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 0.58. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $131.36 and a 52 week high of $194.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.67.
Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.
About Vulcan Materials
Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.
