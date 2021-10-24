Enlightenment Research LLC Trims Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Enlightenment Research LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 51.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHWY. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Chewy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Chewy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chewy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,885,000 after purchasing an additional 80,535 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Chewy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 381,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,337,000 after acquiring an additional 9,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Chewy by 371.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 22,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $941,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,988,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CHWY has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Chewy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chewy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.10.

Shares of CHWY opened at $65.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3,273.50 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.61. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.81 and a 1-year high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 47.79%. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

