Ensemble Health Partners, Inc. (ENSB) to Raise $605 Million in IPO

Ensemble Health Partners, Inc. (ENSB) is planning to raise $605 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, October 28th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 29,500,000 shares at $19.00-$22.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Ensemble Health Partners, Inc. generated $601 million in revenue and had a net loss of $9.1 million. Ensemble Health Partners, Inc. has a market cap of $3.6 billion.

Ensemble Health Partners provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Ensemble Health Partners is a leading provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle management (RCM or medical billing) solutions for health systems, including hospitals and affiliated physician groups. We built our RCM platform to deliver significant and sustainable financial performance improvement for our clients, enhance the patient experience, and better enable providers to focus on clinical care. With over $20 billion in annual Client NPR (net patient revenue) under management, we are well positioned to capitalize on the large and growing RCM market. RCM is the mission-critical set of processes by which healthcare providers are paid. RCM encompasses the entire lifecycle of a medical claim, from patient intake through revenue collection, helping healthcare providers identify, manage, and collect revenue from patients, insurance companies and other payors. Today, effective RCM is particularly critical as health systems are under enormous operational and financial pressure as a result of increasing reimbursement complexity, rate pressure, rising costs, and fragmented revenue cycle technologies and services. “.

Ensemble Health Partners was founded in 2021 and has 6493 employees. The company is located at 11511 Reed Hartman Highway, Cincinnati, Ohio 45241, US and can be reached via phone at (704) 765-3715 or on the web at http://www.ensemblehp.com.

