Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target Raised to $117.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $114.00 to $117.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.86.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $104.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.92. Entergy has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entergy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in Entergy by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Entergy by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

