Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Receives $63.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.50.

EVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Enviva Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enviva Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Enviva Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Enviva Partners from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Enviva Partners by 821.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,480 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 31,630 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Enviva Partners by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,248,677 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,443,000 after purchasing an additional 211,225 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Enviva Partners by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 43,055 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enviva Partners by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 507,987 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,551,000 after purchasing an additional 114,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enviva Partners by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,696 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVA opened at $66.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Enviva Partners has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $67.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $285.04 million during the quarter. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 0.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enviva Partners will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 776.19%.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

