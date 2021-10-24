Epiroc AB (publ)’s (EPOKY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EPOKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Pareto Securities raised shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

EPOKY opened at $24.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day moving average is $22.63. Epiroc AB has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $25.25.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

