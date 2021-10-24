Equalizer Price Tops $0.55 (EQZ)

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 23rd. One Equalizer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00000894 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Equalizer has traded 36.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Equalizer has a total market cap of $16.16 million and approximately $857,991.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00071552 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.11 or 0.00073954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.47 or 0.00105682 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,116.92 or 1.00185520 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,087.53 or 0.06700464 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00022109 BTC.

About Equalizer

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,650,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Equalizer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equalizer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equalizer using one of the exchanges listed above.

