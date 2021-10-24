Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Biogen Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Biogen in a report released on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $18.91 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $18.66. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2022 earnings at $18.94 EPS.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $453.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $427.00 to $327.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $447.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.56.

BIIB stock opened at $264.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $311.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.93. The company has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. Biogen has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.84 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

