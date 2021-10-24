Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Watsco, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Watsco in a report released on Wednesday, October 20th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the construction company will earn $10.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.50. William Blair also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WSO. Stephens upgraded Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.33.

Watsco stock opened at $294.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $277.17 and its 200-day moving average is $282.93. Watsco has a 12 month low of $216.25 and a 12 month high of $307.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Watsco by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

