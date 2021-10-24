Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $26.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Erste Bank der Muster is a traditional banking group and providering financial services in Central and Eastern Europe. It focuses on retail and SME banking. It offers a range of products through group-wide bundling of product know how into Competence Centres covering, among others, Debt financing, Equity capital markets ,Mergers and acquisitions,Debt advisory, Project financing, Syndication, Real Estate financing and solutions, Infrastructure Finance & Public Sector, Merchant Banking / Private Equity, Leasing solutions (IMMORENT), and Corporate Cash Management. Its customers can avail its products in netbanking, wether it is Komfort-Kredit, Profit account, Bonus account, Building society contract, Pension plan or the order of MasterCard or VISA Card. Erste Bank focuses on private clients, corporate clients and the public sector. it offers all financial products under one roof. It operates in the areas of investment , construction and living , and leasing. Erste Bank is based in Vienna, Austria. “

EBKDY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Erste Group Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Societe Generale upgraded Erste Group Bank to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from €39.00 ($45.88) to €42.00 ($49.41) in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Erste Group Bank to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Erste Group Bank from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Erste Group Bank from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.37.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EBKDY opened at $21.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.87. Erste Group Bank has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $23.24.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 15.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Erste Group Bank will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

