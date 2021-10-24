Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) will report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Etsy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Etsy posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Etsy will report full-year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $5.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The business had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ETSY shares. Roth Capital lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.73.

Shares of ETSY traded up $5.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $241.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,855,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,137. The firm has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.73, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy has a 12 month low of $113.49 and a 12 month high of $251.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.36 and a 200 day moving average of $195.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $181,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total transaction of $275,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,115,521.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,257 shares of company stock valued at $26,193,807 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Etsy in the 1st quarter worth about $3,085,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Etsy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,966,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 178.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 9,039 shares during the period. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,687,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

