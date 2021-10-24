Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Upgraded at ING Group

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ING Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Euronav in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

EURN opened at $10.99 on Friday. Euronav has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 0.36.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). Euronav had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. The business had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.35 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Euronav will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EURN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Euronav in the third quarter valued at about $290,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Euronav by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 593,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after buying an additional 57,841 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Euronav by 91.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,356 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 55,089 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Euronav by 7,306,600.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after buying an additional 584,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Euronav by 47.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,641 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 20,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

