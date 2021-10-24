Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, Purchases 2,090 Shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 2,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $25,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TELA Bio alerts:

On Wednesday, October 13th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 200 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 283 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $3,537.50.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 110 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $1,375.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 924 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.58 per share, with a total value of $11,623.92.

On Friday, September 17th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 322 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.61 per share, with a total value of $4,060.42.

On Monday, September 13th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 115 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $1,429.45.

On Thursday, September 9th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 13,087 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $163,064.02.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 131 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.77 per share, with a total value of $1,672.87.

TELA Bio stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 9.70 and a quick ratio of 9.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.92.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 70.07% and a negative net margin of 130.59%. The company had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $432,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in TELA Bio in the second quarter worth $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.