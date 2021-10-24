Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Receives C$48.10 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$48.10.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EIF shares. CIBC increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Exchange Income to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

EIF stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$43.84. The company had a trading volume of 59,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.10. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$30.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.75.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$322.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$332.85 million. As a group, analysts predict that Exchange Income will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

