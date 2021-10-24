Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $54.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Exelon is gaining from new electric rates and its cost-saving initiatives. Exelon’s management has decided to split its businesses into two companies to unlock more value for shareholders and serve customers efficiently. Exelon's $27B investment for grid modernization through 2024 will improve the resilience of its system. Exelon's strong performance results in stable cash flow generation, allowing the company to pay dividend. Exelon is aiming to achieve zero-carbon emission by 2050. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, Exelon’s performance is subject to commodity price volatility and price fluctuation in wholesale markets. Extreme weather conditions in its service territories adversely impacts performance. The possibility of an increase in uranium prices and regulatory changes are headwinds.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EXC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.11.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $51.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a PE ratio of 51.83, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.12 and a 200 day moving average of $46.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. Exelon has a one year low of $38.35 and a one year high of $51.51.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXC. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Exelon by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,480,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,628,000 after buying an additional 8,933,198 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Exelon by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,185,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,601,000 after buying an additional 3,100,600 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,004,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,010,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Exelon by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,811,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,532,000 after buying an additional 1,874,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

