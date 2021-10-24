Experian (LON:EXPN) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Experian from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) price target on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Experian in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Experian from GBX 3,320 ($43.38) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Experian presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,910 ($38.02).

LON EXPN opened at GBX 3,290 ($42.98) on Wednesday. Experian has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,265 ($29.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,439.49 ($44.94). The stock has a market cap of £30.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,202.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,941.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17.

In other Experian news, insider Kerry Williams sold 59,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,246 ($42.41), for a total transaction of £1,925,916.72 ($2,516,222.52). Also, insider Ruba Borno purchased 671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,115 ($40.70) per share, with a total value of £20,901.65 ($27,308.14).

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

